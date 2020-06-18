'Help Black People In America, Our Lives Don't Matter': George Floyd's Brother At UN

Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd on Wednesday requested the United Nations to help African Americans as he appealed to the Human Rights Council to set up an international probe to investigate killings of black people in America and violence against demonstrators.

Floyd delivered his message in the Council’s first Urgent Debate on racism, alleged police brutality and violence against protesters, who have marched by the millions, after being sickened by the manner of George Floyd’s death, called by the African Group of nations.

'You watched my brother die'

“You watched my brother die. That could have been me,” Philonise said in an emotional recording. “I am my brother’s keeper. You in the United Nations are your brothers’ and sisters’ keepers in America, and you have the power to help us get justice for my brother George Floyd. I am asking you to help him. I am asking you to help me. I am asking you to help us. Black people in America,” he was quoted as saying by UN News.

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the "gratuitous brutality" of Floyd's death in police custody encapsulated racism that harmed millions of people of African descent. She also urged countries to confront the legacy of slavery and colonialism and to make reparations.

The council, based in Geneva, is debating a draft resolution pushing for Bachelet to investigate racism and police civil liberties violations against people of African descent in the United States. US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the council two years ago.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed in Minneapolis last month after a white police officer—since charged with murder—pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. His death triggered mass anti-racism protests across the US and the world.

Philonise Floyd said his brother had been "tortured to death" as witnesses begged the officer to stop, "showing us black people the same lesson, yet again: black lives do not matter in the United States of America"

