At a virtual G20 meeting, the European Commission announced a support package worth around €1 billion for the Afghans and the neighbouring countries to tackle the urgent humanitarian needs of the conflict-ravaged country. Approving the whopping package for the Afghan citizens announced by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the commission said in a release that the socio-economic situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating, putting hundreds of thousands of Afghans at risk as winter approaches. “Humanitarian assistance alone will not be enough to avert famine and a major humanitarian crisis,” it added. The decision came as the EU’s overall developmental aid to Afghanistan remains frozen.

The support package was decided following the discussion held by the EU Ministers, who agreed to opt for a more calibrated approach to give direct support to the Afghan population. The funding is aimed at preventing a humanitarian catastrophe without legitimising the Taliban interim government, the European Commission stressed on Tuesday.

President Ursula von der Leyen said: “We must do all we can to avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse in Afghanistan. We need to do it fast”. Furthermore, she added, “We have been clear about our conditions for any engagement with the Afghan authorities, including on the respect of human rights.”

EU President Ursula von der Leyen stressed on the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, as she outlined that so far, the reports "speak for themselves". She insisted that the Afghans should not pay the price of the Taliban's actions. “This is why the Afghan support package is for the Afghan people and the country's neighbours who have been the first in providing them with help,” she reiterated. The EU's package combines EU humanitarian aid with the aim to deliver targeted support with respect to the basic needs which will directly benefit the Afghan population. An estimated €300 million is included in the package for humanitarian purposes, EU said, adding that the humanitarian support is accompanied by additional, specialised support for vaccinations, sheltering, as well as the protection of civilians and human rights.