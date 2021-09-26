EU Slams Russia For Alleged 'malicious Cyber Activities' Ahead Of German Election

The European Union’s foreign policy chief recently slammed Russia for alleged interference in the German elections after observing 'malicious cyber activities'. While taking to Twitter, Josep Borrell said that the fight against cyber attacks is crucial to EU security as it threatens the principles of EU members countries. In a statement, Borrell further added that the malicious cyber activities are targeting numerous members of Parliaments, government officials, politicians, and members of the press and civil society in the EU by accessing computer systems and personal accounts and stealing data.

“These activities are contrary to the norms of responsible state behaviour in cyberspace as endorsed by all UN Member States, and attempt to undermine our democratic institutions and processes, including by enabling disinformation and information manipulation,” Borrell added.

Further, he said, “The European Union and its Member States strongly denounce these malicious cyber activities, which all involved must put to an end immediately. We urge the Russian Federation to adhere to the norms of responsible state behaviour in cyberspace.”

The fight against cyber attacks is crucial for European security. With EU Member States, we observed malicious cyber activities, collectively designated as #Ghostwriter. They seek to threaten our integrity,security, democratic values&principles+core functioning of our democracies https://t.co/XokFJs6NkM — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 24, 2021

Germany criticises Russia over attempts to influence elections

Borrell’s statement comes after Germany had criticised what it called Russian attempts to influence the September 26 election of a new parliament. Berlin had pointed the fingers at the Russian hacking group, which conducts disinformation campaigns known as "Ghostwriter”. The German intelligence believes that the Russian hackers have been trying to gain access to the email accounts of federal and regional MPs, and they have been targeting German federal and regional parliament members with fake emails in a bid to draw out compromising information.

The EU and its member states have strongly denounced cyber activities. They have also urged the Russian Federation to follow the norms of responsible state behaviour in cyberspace. It is worth mentioning that the European Union could impose sanctions on the hackers if all member countries sign off on them.

Previously, according to Politico, the ‘Ghostwriter’ had hacked Polish politicians, which had triggered a national scandal over leaked private emails of top officials. The hackers had also targeted officials in Lithuania, Latvia and the military alliance NATO with fake emails. Moreover, they were also linked to attacks on a group called UNC1151, which is affiliated with the Russian military intelligence service GRU.

Image: AP