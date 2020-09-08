EU Warns Serbia And Kosovo Against Moving Embassies To Jerusalem

On September 7, the European Union warned Serbia and Kosovo that they could sabotage their EU membership if they move their Israeli embassies to Jerusalem. This came after the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, announced the normalisation of economic ties between Serbia and Kosovo in a Washington brokered peace. While calling the normalisation a "truly historic commitment", Trump said the two countries were able to reach a major breakthrough after years of failed negotiations.

Serbia and Kosovo improve ties

The announcement made by the US President came as a shock to many European countries as they were initiating talks between Serbia and its former territory of Kosovo on improving their relations. The EU expressed “serious concern and regret” over both countries’ commitment to move their embassies to Jerusalem. European Commission spokesman Peter Stano reportedly said that there is no EU member state with an embassy in Jerusalem and this is a matter of serious concern as it questions the EU's common position. He added that any such matter that questions the EU's position is a matter of regret.

Serbia and Kosovo share a violent history and there have been no formal diplomatic ties between both the nations ever since the latter declared independence from Belgrade in 2008. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti have been talking to Trump administration officials for the past few days in Washington before the US President announced the historic commitment by both the nations on September 4. "This is a truly historic day — a very, very important day, especially in a beautiful part of the world. I’m pleased to announce a truly historic commitment: Serbia and Kosovo have each committed to economic normalisation. Very expect — very important term. I look forward to seeing Serbia and Kosovo prosper as we work together on economic cooperation in the region," Trump said in a statement on Friday.

In a recent development, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson ridiculed Serbia's President on a social media post after he signed a US-sponsored deal between Serbia and Kosovo sparking a diplomatic spat between traditional allies Moscow and Belgrade. Spokesperson Maria Zakharova shared a picture on Facebook showing Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic sitting in front of US President Donald Trump at his Oval Office in Washington. Zakharova mocked Vucic in a comment on the Facebook post saying, "If you were invited to the DBD, and the chair was put as if you were in questioning, sit down as in photo #2 Whoever you are. Just believe me. UPD I apologize, but my post was misinterpreted! The only thing that was held in it was the rejection of arrogant attitude from the ′′ exceptional ". "Protocol tricks have become one of the techniques that American officials regularly go to artificially create the visibility of their own exclusivity. And this is unacceptable", she added.

