European Commission Waiting For UK's Response To Letter Regarding Brexit Violations

The European Commission’s spokesperson Daniel Ferrie on Tuesday, November 3 said that the commission has not received the United Kingdom's response to the letter regarding London's violations of the Brexit agreement. The spokesperson further said that the EU is considering further steps including issuing a reasoned opinion on UK's violations. He said that they want to attain the "full, timely and effective implementation" of the withdrawal agreement.

Read: UK Increases Terror Threat Level To 'severe' After Deadly Attacks In France, Austria

Chaos created due to the internal market bill

During an online press briefing, Ferrie said, "We sent a letter of formal notice on October 1 to the UK for breaching its obligations under the withdrawal agreement. As you know, it had until the end of the month to submit its observations to that letter. Today, I can confirm that the EU has received no reply from the UK”. As per the EU, the internal market bill, which we proposed by the UK government in September, goes sideways with the Brexit agreement. London was supposed to respond within a month when the EU demanded official clarification of the bill and sent a letter to the UK on October 1.

Read: EU Confirms Trade Talks With UK Continuing

The internal market bill has complicated the process with the EU claiming a breach of trust on the part of the UK. The post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and the European Union descended into war-of-words after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted at a willful violation of the withdrawal agreement. Earlier, British PM had said that a no-deal exit would be a “good outcome for the UK”, triggering strong reactions from the 27-member bloc. The UK government tabled a controversial new bill that will override parts of the divorce deal struck with the EU ahead of Brexit. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that a no-deal exit would undermine trust and break international law.

Read: UK Fire Brigades Union Urges Govt To Press For Probe In Beirut Blasts; Joins Amnesty Group

Also Read: UK's First Vegan Butcher Shop Opens In London, Serves ‘meat-free Soysage And Baycon’

(Image Credits: AP)