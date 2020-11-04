UK Increases Terror Threat Level To 'severe' After Deadly Attacks In France, Austria

The United Kingdom has increased the level of threat in the country after the recent terror attacks in Austria and France. Britain's premier intelligence agency MI5 on Tuesday, November 3 informed that the current terrorism-related threat level has been changed from "substantial" to "severe". The decision, reiterated by Home Secretary Priti Patel, came after the recent attack in Austria's capital City Vienna on Monday.

The independent Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has changed the UK national terrorism threat level to SEVERE. pic.twitter.com/ebeL1eHBEg — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) November 3, 2020

The MI5 in a statement said that the members of the public should always "remain vigilant" and report any suspicious activity to the police. Priti Patel, while explaining the meaning of changed threat-level, said a terrorist attack in the country is "highly likely". Patel said that the people should be "alert" but "not alarmed" as this is just a precautionary measure following the horrific events in France and Austria.

Attacks in Austria, France

A gunman killed five people and injured several others before he was shot dead by the police on Monday night in Vienna. According to reports, a man in his 20s, armed with assault rifles and shotgun, attacked people outside St Rupert’s church. The attacker had recently been released from prison after serving a 22-month jail term over trying to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State. After the attack, the Islamic State claimed responsibility, but the investigators are trying to identify determine whether the group really had any role to play.

In France, a 29-year-old Tunisian man was arrested after he allegedly killed three people using a knife at a Church in Nice. The attack came 10 days after a history teacher was beheaded by a Chechen man over showing cartoons of prophet Mohammed in the classroom. These attacks have rocked Europe, which is suffering from radical Islamist terrorism for a long time now, where over 100 people have died so far in stabbing and shooting rampages.

