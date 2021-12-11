European Nations To Resettle 40,000 Afghan Refugees To Prevent 'irregular Arrivals'

In an attempt to mitigate the Afghan migrant crisis, at least fifteen European Union (EU) countries have decided to give shelter to 40,000 additional Afghan nationals, as per a statement from the EU Commission on Thursday. Following a key meeting with interior ministers, the EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johannson told a press conference, “We all share the willingness to move away from irregular arrivals towards regular migration.” She added, “I think this is an impressive act of solidarity.”

Reports suggest that the nations willing to resettle the Afghan refugees are: Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden. As per the documents obtained by the European news agencies, Germany is planning to allow over 25,000 resettlement, while the Netherlands will accept some 3,159, and Spain and France 2,500, respectively. Johansson argued that an organised refugee intake from Kabul will allow Afghans migration in a controlled manner, and would also help prevent “irregular arrivals” and a situation of a crisis for the nations worldwide.

Today at #JHA @EUCouncilPress

I announced that 15 EU Member States have pledged to give protection to almost 40,000 Afghans. This, hand in hand with better measures to deal with irregular migration, is how we move forward on #MigrationEU.@EUHomeAffairs @EU2021SI @EP_Justice pic.twitter.com/ENrw0cmb3A — Ylva Johansson (@YlvaJohansson) December 9, 2021

28,000 Afghan evacuees already in EU states

Previously, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees had agreed to accept 42,500 Afghans stretched over the period of 5 years in at least 27 member countries of the bloc. The European Commission estimates that there are at least 85,000 Afghans that have either been displaced or fled their homes in the aftermath of the Taliban’s political siege or due to worsening economic conditions, and drought-like conditions within the conflict ravaged nation. EU states have already taken in 28,000 evacuees at the time of the US military drawdown from Kabul. A UN refugee agency (UNHCR) report revealed the arrival of 97,000 Afghans to the neighbouring countries, mostly Pakistan, Iran, and Uzbekistan since the political crisis unfolded and the living conditions degenerated under Taliban rule. At least 2.2 million Afghan migrants have been registered in Iran and Pakistan, who are now being reluctant about more intakes.

A UN report had earlier highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as it warned that the Central Asian country was on the brink of a hunger catastrophe. United Nations agency Food and Agriculture Organisation's representative in Afghanistan, Richard Trenchard told NPR's Audie Cornish that nearly 19 million Afghans, approximately half of Afghanistan’s population, are now facing acute food insecurity, citing a UN report.