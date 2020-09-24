European Union Overhauls Old Asylum System To Help Frontline Nations With Migrant Crisis

The European Union has decided to overhaul its current asylum system. As per reports, the EU hopes that the 'New Pact for Migration and Asylum' will finally encourage countries to share responsibility for the migrants landing on the shores of Europe seeking a better life. The decision comes after years of internal dispute among the EU member states over the handling of refugees and migrants.

A 'Fresh Start' for the European Union: von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that the old system which was used to deal with refugees and migrants no longer works and the bloc needs a fresh start. The migrant crisis began in 2015 with people fleeing to Europe from the war in Syria; since then, EU countries have argued over how to handle the situation.

Frontline Mediterranean nations such as Italy, Greece, Malta, and Spain have had to deal with the brunt of the migrant crisis and have demanded more assistance from their inland neighbours. EU nations have all reacted differently to the crisis, with some nations deciding to erect electric fences while others ignoring emergency calls from overcrowded smugglers’ boats in the Mediterranean.

The new plan aims to fast-tracking refugee screening. As per reports, migrants would be sent to the asylum track if they qualify, else would be prepared for deportation. The procedure is expected to take 12 weeks to complete.

Under the new overhauled system, countries like Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia that have been reluctant to accept refugees could take charge of sending back unaccepted refugees. Moreover, the EU will also be relying on its partners in Africa and the Middle East to prevent people from leaving for Europe.

(With AP Inputs; Image Credits - AP)

