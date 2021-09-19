Finland Sees First Case Of 'Mu' Variant Of COVID, WHO Says Few Mutations Need Study

Finland has reported the very first case of Mu variant. Including Finland, this variant of the covid virus has already been found in over 40 countries. Mu was officially termed as B.1.621 and identified as a 'variant of interest' by the World Health Organization (WHO) last month.

Mu was singled out by the WHO after reports that it has a 'constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape' which needed further investigation.

Mu, according to a report citing Finnish researchers, is unlikely to provide any new dangers compared to other forms. The variation was discovered for the first time in Colombia earlier this year. According to the report, research has shown that two doses of vaccination are sufficient to avoid major COVID instances. Finland currently sequences the genomes of about 10%-15% of positive samples.

According to the report, Turku University of Virology, professor Ilkka Julkunen said, "All variations that can defy protection imparted by a past infection or vaccine-provided immunity are potentially alarming, or ones that we have to monitor." “The ‘Mu' variation suffers from the same problem.”

The Delta form of COVID, which was first discovered in India, is currently the most common mutation in Finland.

The Delta form of COVID, which was first discovered in India, is currently the most common mutation in Finland. In the last two months, 95% of the samples received for sequencing had been found to contain it.

Mu has caused several major outbreaks in South America and Europe, according to a WHO Bulletin released earlier this month. Despite the fact that the frequency of Mu-identified genetic sequences has dropped below 0.1% worldwide, Mu accounts for 39% of variants analysed in Colombia and 13% in Ecuador, regions where its prevalence has 'consistently increased,' according to WHO.

Mu variant's transmissibility and immunological protection

E484K, N501Y, and D614G are important mutations in Mu that have been associated with increased transmissibility and decreased immunological protection. According to WHO, it is continuing to study Mu in South America for changes, particularly in regions where it is co-circulating with the Delta type.

The variant's circulation is reducing internationally, according to Maria van Kerkhove, head of WHO's emerging diseases unit, but it must be continuously monitored. White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci said in a press conference that US officials are keeping an eye on it, but that Mu is not considered a threat right now.

(Image: Pixabay)