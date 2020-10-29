'India Stands With France In Fight Against Terrorism': PM Modi Reacts To Nice Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted on the horrific knife attack in a French church on Thursday expressing his condolences to the families of the victims and the citizens of France. Strongly condemning the heinous attack, PM Modi declared that India stood by France in the fight against terrorism. PM Modi's support to France comes hours after three people lost their lives in a brutal knife attack inside a church in the Southern French city of Nice.

I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today's heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

Read: Pakistan Assembly Votes To Call Back Non-existent Envoy From France, Netizens In Splits

Read: Turkey Vows 'legal, Diplomatic Actions' Against Charlie Hebdo's Cartoon On Erdogan

France witnesses second terror attack

The French media has reported that one of the three victims was brutally beheaded by the attacker, who has now been arrested. Apart from the three deceased, several others have been injured in the incident. Christian Estrosi, the Mayor of Nice has come forward to reveal that the attacker, shouted “Allahu Akbar” while he was being restrained by the French Police. Taking to Twitter, Estrosi termed the incident as "a terrorist attack", calling for an end to “fascism” in the country.

The attack comes days after a French teacher was brutally decapitated in a similar manner by a man who allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar”, outraged after the teacher showed cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in class. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the teacher, Samuel Paty, "was killed because Islamists want their future" strongly declaring that France would "not give up its cartoons".

Even before PM Modi's expression of support, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had condemned the personal attacks launched at Macron, owing to his recent tough recent on terrorism calling them a “violation of the most basic standards of international discourse”. The MEA has also condemned the brutal killing of the French teacher, saying that there is 'no justification' for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance.

The row between France and Islamic nations has escalated over Macron's strong clampdown on terrorism in the nation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earlier alleged that Macron “needed treatment” for his mental condition over his crackdown on terrorism, which he said was a crackdown on Islam and Muslims.

Read: India Condemns 'personal Attacks' On Emmanuel Macron; Says 'nothing Can Justify Terrorism'

Read: France Church Attack: World Leaders Condemn Terror Attack Killing Three People In Nice