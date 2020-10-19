France: Police Raids Homes Of 'dozens' Of Islamist Terrorists After Paris Beheading

In the aftermath of gruesome beheading of history teacher near Paris who showed cartoons of Prophet Mohammed to students, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin reportedly said on October 19 that the law enforcement authorities have raided the homes of "dozens" of suspected Islamist terrorists. These raids came a day after tens of thousands of people demonstrated nationwide rallies to honour the teacher Samuel Paty and to defend the freedom of expression in the country.

In a statement, Darmanin said that over 80 online hate investigations have been opened following the October 16 attack in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine commune north of Paris. Moreover, the French Interior Minister also said that 51 associative structures will see visits from State services throughout the week and many of them will also be dissolved. He also reportedly said that the arrests of people among the Islamist networks are to send a message that “enemies of the Republic” would not be able to enjoy “a minute’s respite”.

French Interior Minister wrote on Twitter, "There is only one community in France: it is the national community."

On October 18, crowds gathered in Paris to pay tribute to the history teacher who was decapitated after discussing the caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed with his pupils. Samuel Paty’s was beheaded by an 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee who was later shot dead by the French Police. The gathering in France came after US President Donald Trump sent a message of solidarity to France. French Prime Minister Jean Castex also stood with the citizens to denounce extremism.

French PM pledges 'most Decisive' response

Earlier, Castex on October 17 has pledged to stand in solidarity with teachers and respond in “most decisive way” to the gruesome beheading of a history teacher near Paris. The suspect was reportedly killed by the French law enforcement officers and the entire incident is currently being investigated by the counter-terrorism department of the prosecutor's office.

In a statement posted on Twitter, French PM said that the Republic has been “struck in the heart by Islamist terrorism”. Apart from reacting in the “most decisive way”, Castex reiterated that “we will never give up, never”. In a meeting with representatives of the teachers, Castex assured that they would “ continue to awaken the critical spirit of the citizens of the Republic, to emancipate them from all totalitarianism and all obscurantisms. And we will be there, with them.”

