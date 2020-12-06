France: Protestors Clash With Police Over Security Law; 64 Demonstrators Detained In Paris

Amid national outrage over the police security bill, protests erupted in Paris on Saturday for the second consecutive weekend. During this massive protest against the new security legislation across the country, demonstrators clashed with the police, set vehicles on fire and even smashed shop windows. Speaking about the protest, Interior Minister of France Gerald Darmanin said that the injured included 8 law enforcement officers.

France: Police detain 64 protestors

As per the local media reports, the protest against the security law passed by French President Emmanuel Macron turned violent when the demonstrators began throwing objects at law enforcement officers. Later the law enforcement officers responded to this violent attack by firing tear gas. As per Paris police personnel, 64 protestors were arrested on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, French Interior minister Darmanin said that 'Hooligans are damaging the republic'.

French Interior Minister said, "Hooligans are damaging the republic. I express my support for our police officers and gendarmes, who are again under attack. 64 arrests. There are eight security officers among the injured."

As per the reports, demonstrations against Macron and the government's security law were held in a number of other French cities as well. The controversial security law was passed at the French parliament's lower house on November 24. According to security law's Article 24, a person who distributes images and video containing identifiable personal details of police officer and gendarmes which can potentially lead to their physical and psychological harm will be entitled to one-year imprisonment and a fine of USD 54,000.

(With ANI inputs)