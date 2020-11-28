France: Protests Against 'draconian' Security Law That Restricts Sharing Image Of Cops

Dozens of rallies are planned by people opposing the proposed French security law that would restrict sharing images of police gatherings across the country. The controversial bill was approved by the lower house of Parliament this week, but it still awaits a green light from the Senate. Several civil liberties groups are concerned that the measure will stymie press freedom and allow police brutality to go undiscovered and unpunished.

The cause has also gained renewed importance in recent days after a video emerged of French cops beating up a Black man, triggering a nationwide outcry.The incident shocked the country with celebrities and political leaders condemning the officers’ actions. French President Emmanuel Macron had also called the incident an “unacceptable attack” and asked the government to come up with proposals to “fight against discrimination”.

In the wake of the recent unwarranted use of force by police, critics have branded the new law “authoritarian”. According to ABC News, the civil liberties groups fear that the vaguely worded law could be broadly applied. Critics are calling for the article to be withdrawn saying that it goes against the democracy’s “fundamental public freedoms”.

Despite the demonstrations against the security bill, the French lawmakers have passed the legislation. The Global Security Bill’s controversial section Article 24 prohibits the publication of the images that allow the identification of a police officer “with the intent to cause them harm, physically or mentally”. While French lawmakers have approved the bill with Prime Minister Jean Castex saying that it should not “prejudice the legitimate interest of the public to be informed”, critics think it has a “worrying message to send”.

French Amnesty denounces Article 24

In a statement to CNN, the president of the Amnesty International France, Cecile Coudriou said that “if people cannot film anything” on the streets especially when the law enforcement officers might have used some kind of illegal force, it would send off a “very worrying” message. As Amnesty France further denounces the “attacks on freedom” and the privacy of citizens, Coudriou explained that it is a right in “every democracy” to film the police officers. She also reportedly mentioned that French lawmakers, on one hand, ask the citizens to accept the possibility of being filmed but police refuse to do the same.

The veteran journalist appointed as this year’s Defender of Human Rights in France, Claire Hedon told a French broadcast that passing the Global Security Bill is a step in the right direction. However, she also cautioned that in nation’s legislative arsenal, “there already exists the possibility to punish anyone who uses, in an ill-intentioned way, the videos that they publish". Further, it was noted that under the law sharing images of on-duty police with the aim of harming their 'physical or psychological integrity' will be punishable with up to a year in prison and a maximum of 45,000-euro (approximately $53,360) fine.

