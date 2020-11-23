France Sees Mass Protest Against New Security Bill Aimed To Curb Police Identification

In France, thousands of people protested against a security new bill in Paris and other cities on Saturday, November 21. As per reports, protestors gathered on the Esplanade of Human Rights at the Trocadero to demand scrapping of the new security bill that would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer’s face. The protestors carrying placards chanted 'Liberty!' and 'No to the police state' during the protest, reports add.

Under the draft law put forth by President Emmanuel Macron in the French Parliament, sharing images of on-duty police with the aim of harming their 'physical or psychological integrity' will be punishable with up to a year in prison and a maximum of 45,000-euro (approximately $53,360) fine. Further, the bill makes it mandatory to blur the faces of police officials while using their images by any journalists or civilians.

READ | Big blow to Imran Khan as France refuses to upgrade Mirage fighter jets & submarines

'Serious violation of the right to information'

"If such a law were to enter into force as it stands, it would constitute a serious violation of the right to information, to respect for private life, and to freedom of peaceful assembly, three conditions which are nevertheless essential to the right to freedom of expression," Euro News quoted Amnesty France's statement.

The statement further said that the bill could contribute to a culture of impunity which would eventually damage the image of the police and weaken the necessary bond of trust between the police and the people. The bill passed its first reading on Friday, November 20 and the second reading will be held on Tuesday, November 24. As per reports, people across France, including Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, and Marseille, are protesting against the new security bill.

READ | Locked-down France inches toward 'Black Friday' postponement

'Bill necessary to protect those who protect us'

Meanwhile, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin supporting the bill claimed that Article 24 was important to 'protect those who protect us' following reports of police officers being frequently targeted and threatened.

Last month, a police station in Champigny-sur-Marne, in Paris' south-eastern suburbs, was attacked by a crowd armed with fireworks and metal bars. Furthermore, the scrutiny of French police, including its use of extreme force, has been on the rise after a series of incidents were captured on video and shared on social media platforms, as per reports.

READ | France's President Macron issues 'republican values' ultimatum to religious leaders

READ | Uefa Nations League: Italy, Belgium, France and Spain advance to star-studded finals

(With ANI inputs; Image-AP)