France To Ban Heated Terraces In Cafes And Bars To Lower Carbon Emissions

French Ecology Minister Barbara Pompili said on July 27, Monday that the country has planned to ban heaters used by the restaurants and cafes on outdoor surfaces from early 2021 as it triggers to move to a low-carbon economy. Pompili reportedly said that heating or air conditioning means "ecological aberration". She added that the ban will come into force after the winters as the restaurants have been badly hit by COVID-19. The government reportedly said that All heated or air-conditioned buildings open to the public will have to keep their doors shut to avoid wasting of energy.

France to lower carbon emissions

Pompili reportedly said that the officials would coordinate with the restaurateurs and help them on implementing the ban successfully. According to the reports, plenty of cities in France have already banned heated terraces. Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo had refused and said that the businesses are hard hit and stand to lose a huge chunk of their revenues.

France is one of the European nations which is seeking to ensure adequate measures are being taken to tackle the economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus and also stepping up its bid to a lower-carbon economy. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged €15 billion ($17.63 billion) in new funding for green proposals in June.

United Nations report

Earlier, the United Nations and International Energy Agency have said that due to the rising temperatures all over the world, cooling mechanisms and technologies will be required to protect people from severe heatwaves. The UN body also added that it will help keep vaccines and food fresh. The climate-friendly cooling could help reduce 0.4°C of global warming by 2100, according to the reports.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and International Energy Agency (IEA) has emphasized that about 14 billion cooling appliances could be needed by 2050 all over the world as a result of global warming. Both the environment bodies added that countries must follow energy-efficient and climate-friendly cooling as part of their post-pandemic recovery plans.

