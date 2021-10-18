French COVID Vaccine Candidate Valneva Reports Better Efficacy Than AstraZeneca

A month after the United Kingdom terminated contract with French Biotech company Valneva, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate has reported positive Phase 3 trials with more efficacy and fewer side effects. On Monday, VLA2001 successfully met both co-primary endpoints with superior nutralising antibody titer level compared to a dose of AstraZeneca, Valneva said in a statement. Trial chief and Professor of pediatrics at the University of Bristol, Adam Finn noted the Phase 3 trials as "both impressive and extremely encouraging."

As per a press statement by the company, the COVID-19 Valneva vaccine candidate induced broad T-cell responses along with antigen-specific IFN-gamma-producing T-cells against the S, M and N proteins. Additionally, it was also observed to be tolerated compared to the active comparator AstraZeneca vaccine. The positive Cov-compared trial was dubbed as "pivotal" as it showed nutralising antibody seroconversion rate (SCR: development of detectable antibodies in the blood directed against an infectious agent) above 95%.

“These results confirm the advantages often associated with inactivated whole virus vaccines. We are committed to bringing our differentiated vaccine candidate to licensure as quickly as possible and continue to believe that we will be able to make an important contribution to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We are keen to propose an alternative vaccine solution for people who have not yet been vaccinated,” said Thomas Lingelbach, Chief Executive Officer of Valneva.

Valneva vaccine demonstrated superiority over AstraZeneca

Valneva conducted the trials over a total of 4,012 participants aged 18 years and older. The trials took place in over 20 centres across the United Kingdom. The concluding results displayed vaccine candidate VLA2001 proved "superior" against AZD1222 (AstraZeneca). Additionally, two weeks after the second dose the SCR also remained above 95% in adults aged 30 years and older.

Following the successful Phase 3 trials, Valneva has begun rolling submission for initial approval with the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA.) It is also preparing to apply for conditional approval with the European Medicines Agency. "We will continue to work very closely with the MHRA to completed ruling submission for approval," Chief Medical Officer of Valneva Dr. Juan Carlos Jaramillo, M.D said in a statement.

Image: Shutterstock