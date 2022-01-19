French President Emmanuel Macron Holds UK Liable Over Migrant Deaths In English Channel

In a blistering speech at the European Parliament, French President Emmanuel Macron blamed the United Kingdom for migrant deaths in the English Channel and sought a sign of 'good faith' over the fishing licences. Last year in the month of November, as many as 27 people had lost their lives while attempting to cross the Channel to Britain in an overcrowded inflatable boat. The incident sparked a new political crisis between Britain and France with both countries engaging in spats with each other.

As France assumed the European Union (EU) presidency on Wednesday, Macron accused Britain of endangering lives with its migration policy, claiming that record numbers of people are risking their lives crossing the Channel. According to the French President, current policies incentivize illegal migration by preventing asylum seekers from seeking legal entry into the nation, forcing migrants to attempt the perilous crossing instead, Daily Mail reported. His remarks followed after it was revealed on Wednesday that around 1,000 migrants have already entered the UK this year, with as many as 168 landing in Dover city on January 18.

Referring to the ongoing conflict over fishing licences, French President Macron stated that in the post-Brexit era, Britain and the European Union must establish a "path of trust." However, he asserted that the EU requires a government in the UK to behave in 'good faith' and adhere to EU agreements. "Nothing will ever be able to break the connection of friendship that we share with our British friends," Macron added as per the British news outlet. French fishermen have staged several protests, including blocking access to ports on the Continent, claiming that they are entitled to licences under the terms of the EU trade accord.

No. of people attempting to cross the Channel substantially increased recently

It is pertinent to mention here that owing to pandemic-induced travel restrictions and Brexit, the number of people attempting to cross the Channel in small boats has substantially increased since last year. However, as compared to other European countries, the number of migrants arriving in the UK is still quite modest. After a record 1,185 migrants crossed the English Channel on November 11, 2021, Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked France to 'close off' the flow of migrants crossing into their country in order to prevent them from sailing to the United Kingdom. The UK Prime Minister has also slammed Macron's government for not policing their beaches to prevent migrants from sailing to Britain in boats, as per the Associated Press (AP).

Image: Twitter/@communeamos/AP