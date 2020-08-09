French President Macron Says 'Lebanon's Future At Stake', Calls For Swift Action

French President Emmanuel Macron told a donor conference on August 9 that Lebanon’s future is at stake after the Beirut blast amid a severe economic crisis. While several countries from around the world offered support to the debt-laden nation in the aftermath of the catastrophic explosion, they are also wary of putting the money in the hands of the government which is perceived by its own people as heavily corrupt.

“We must act quickly and efficiently so that this aid goes directly to where it is needed. Lebanon’s future is at stake,” said Macron.

Addressing the UN-backed donor conference via video link, the French President emphasised that everyone must come to the help of Lebanon and its people, despite differences in opinions. The aid summit was aimed at mobilising Lebanon's major partners to organize and coordinate emergency support from the international community.

[People evacuate wounded after the massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. AP Photo/Hassan Ammar]

Read: Beirut Explosion: Lebanon's Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad Resigns

Focus on immediate needs

Macron said that healthcare, food, education and housing are the most immediate needs as expressed by the actors on the ground and the partner countries will act on it as a priority. He added that the efforts have to be sustained over time and the international community will be very attentive to ensure that aid is effectively delivered on the ground.

“Our task today is to act swiftly and efficiently,” he told the participating countries via video link from his summer retreat on the French Riviera.

Macron said that the assistance package includes the support for an impartial, credible and independent investigation into the explosion. He assured that the donor conference is to send a clear message that Lebanon's closest friends and partners will not let the Lebanese people down.

[People run in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. AP Photo/Hassan Ammar]

Governor Marwan Abboud had said that the damage due to the explosion in portside warehouse extends over half of Lebanon’s capital and up to 300,000 have been left homeless, predicting the cost of damage over $3 billion. Earlier, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had said that the agency has allocated $15 million to Lebanon.

[French President Emmanuel Macron hugs a resident as he visits a devastated street of Beirut, Lebanon. Credit: AP]

Read: Beirut Port Explosion Leaves 43-metre Deep Crater: French Experts At Blast Site

Read: Beirut: Woman Gave Birth To A Child Minutes After Massive Warehouse Explosion