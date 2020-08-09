Beirut: Woman Gave Birth To A Child Minutes After Massive Warehouse Explosion

A Lebanese woman gave birth to a child in Beirut minutes after the massive warehouse explosion that ripped through the numerous buildings in the city, including the hospital walls. She went into labour on August 4 and her husband, Emmanuel Khnaisser, was going to capture the moment on his camera when the blast rocked the city.

In the video posted by Khnaisser on his Facebook account, he can be seen entering the pre-labour room to capture their last moments as a family of two. However, the deafening blast shattered the glass windows of the hospital and everything went haywire. He wrote that he didn’t believe they came out alive from the catastrophic blast.

“It was crazy! I did not believe we came out alive. My wife is great and Baby George is amazing!” wrote Khnaisser.

He thanked doctors and other medical staff of St. George Hospital for staying with the family until everyone was safe. He added that his wife, son, sister and parents were safe and were waiting for his mother to recover who got injured while she waiting in the hospital lobby.

Speaking to CNN, Khnaisser said that the doctors were very professional and then started the labour as if nothing had occurred. He said that all the lights failed so the doctors and other staff members used their cellphones for the light, which can be seen in one of the photographs shared on Facebook.

Read: Beirut Explosion: Lebanon's Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad Resigns

Read: Beirut Explosion: World Leaders To Hold Talks To Raise Aid For Lebanon

Netizens extend wish

The Facebook post has shared over 1,400 times and several people have extended wishes on the birth of the child. “Wow eddy. I saw the video and recognized your voice then i knew its hospital roum from stephanies voice. Hamdella 3al saleme. God bless your family. Mabrouk and what a blessing,” commented a user.

The blast at Beirut's portside warehouse has claimed at least 158 lives and injured around 5,000 people. The governor, Marwan Abboud, had said that the damage due to the explosion in portside warehouse extends over half of Lebanon’s capital and up to 300,000 have been left homeless. He said that the cost of damage from the blast is over $3 billion, as it has severely damaged buildings and establishments in the city.

Read: Beirut Blast: Protestors Storm Foreign Ministry Building, Demand Government To Resign

Read: Beirut Blast: Wife Of Dutch Envoy Dies After Battling Injuries For Four Days