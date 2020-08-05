Beirut Explosion: French President Macron To Visit Lebanon To Express Solidarity

In the aftermath of the explosions in Beirut, French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he would travel to Lebanon on August 6 to offer his support. The massive explosion flattened the port of the Lebanese capital, on August 4, killing 100 and injuring over 4,000 people. Macron, who immediately talked to Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun after the explosion, has sent tonnes of aid and emergency workers to the affected region.

“I will go to Beirut tomorrow to meet the Lebanese people to bring them the message of fraternity and solidarity of the French. We will take stock of the situation with the political authorities,” the French leader announced on Twitter.

Lebanon is a former French Protectorate which became independent in 1920. Both countries still enjoy close economic and political ties. Immediately after the tragedy struck, the French leader took to Twitter to express his “brotherly solidarity” with Lebanese residents.

Writing that “France had always stood by Lebanon”, he announced ‘french aid’ was being transferred to the Mediterranean nation. Elaborating further he said the country was deploying “civil security detachment” along with several tonnes of medical equipment and Emergency doctors in Beirut.

What happened in Beirut?

A colossal explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug 4 killing over 100 and injuring over four thousand people. An investigation to find the exact trigger of the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the destruction. Recently, country’s Prime minister Hassan Diab revealed that‘ the dangerous warehouse, which exploded stored 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate for the past 6 years.

However, he said that he would not like to ‘pre-empt the investigation.’ Calling it a catastrophe, he demanded the strictest punishment for those responsible. President Michel Aoun also condemned the “unacceptable” storage of the dangerous material, declaring a three day mourning period in the country. In addition, he has also announced a release of 100 billion Lira of emergency funds to tackle the devastation. In the aftermath of the explosion, Country’s Defense Council has said that those responsible would be face maximum punishment.

