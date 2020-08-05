Beirut explosion: PM says warehouse stored 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate for 6 years

A colossal explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug 4 killing over 100 and injuring over four thousand people. An investigation to find the exact trigger of the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the destruction. Recently, country’s Prime minister Hassan Diab revealed that‘ the dangerous warehouse, which exploded stored 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate for the past 6 years.

However, he said that he would not like to ‘pre-empt the investigation.’ Calling it a catastrophe, he demanded the strictest punishment for those responsible. President Michel Aoun also condemned the “unacceptable” storage of the dangerous material, declaring a three day mourning period in the country. In addition, he has also announced a release of 100 billion Lira of emergency funds to tackle the devastation. In the aftermath of the explosion, Country’s Defense Council has said that those responsible would be face maximum punishment.

'bomb of some kind'

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump called it a “terrible attack” and suggested that it was a “bomb of some kind”. Starting his press briefing by sending “deepest sympathies” to the Lebanese, that has reportedly killed at least 70 people and left more than 3,000 wounded as per international media agency count, Trump said that he has a ‘very good’ relationship with Lebanon and that it “looks like a terrible attack”.

Soon after that, when a reporter confirmed with the US President if he is confident that what happened in Beirut was not an accident but an ‘attack’, Trump said, “Well, it would seem like it”. Further elaborating on his stance, Donald Trump said that he has met with some of the great generals in the United States and “they just seem to feel it was”. He remained confident that the incident, videos of which have sent shockwaves across the world, was not due to the manufacturing explosion. Stating that the generals would know better, but US president quoted them thinking that it was an “attack”.

Image credits: Hassan Amaar/Hussein Malla for AP