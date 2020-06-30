'Cannot Shift Blame On India': MEA Slams Pakistan's 'absurd Remarks' On Karachi Attack

India on Monday slammed Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for his "absurd comments" linking India to the terror attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi. In a hard-hitting response, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said unlike Pakistan, India has no hesitation in condemning terrorism anywhere in the world including in Karachi.

'India rejects the absurd comments'

"India rejects the absurd comments of Foreign Minister of Pakistan on the terrorist attack in Karachi. Pakistan cannot shift the blame on India for its domestic problems," Srivastava said.

He also reminded Qureshi how the Pakistan PM Imran Khan described a global terrorist as a "martyr", a reference to Khan's remarks in Pakistan Parliament calling slain Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden a 'shaheed'.

Hours after gunmen attacked the Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi, Qureshi alleged that the clues of the strike are leading towards sleeper cells activated by India. "Foreign Minister Qureshi may wish to reflect on this, as also his own government's position, including his Prime Minister's description of the global terrorist as a martyr," the Spokesperson said.

Karachi terror attack

The Stock Exchange building came under attack on Monday morning as four terror suspects tried to storm into the building on Karachi's II Chundrigar Road. The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack. According to Karachi IG, the attackers were reportedly wearing clothes usually worn by police officials while they are off-duty.

Two security guards and a police officer were killed in the attack, along with all four terrorists. Several people, including three police officials, have been injured, the police said in a statement according to Dawn. The attackers, armed with grenades and automatic rifles, launched the attack and attempted to enter the PSX compound.

Sindh province Governor Imran Ismail condemned the incident.

Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs. — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) June 29, 2020

(With agency inputs)