Georgia: 27 Injured, 19 Detained As Protests In Tbilisi Intensifies Over Election Results

The Georgian Interior Ministry on Monday, November 9 said that 27 people were injured and 19 were detained during an overnight protest outside the Central Election Commission's building in Tbilisi. As per the Ministry, protesters were using force and a few of them also damaged police equipment. As per reports, the officers used water cannons to bring the situation under control.

Protests in Georgia

According to reports, deputy minister Kakhaber Sabanadze said that police denied using tear gas but did use pepper spray. During a briefing, the Ministry said, "During the rally, up to 14 law enforcement officers, three media workers and up to 10 protesters sustained various injuries. Some of them were taken to a clinic ... During the November 8 protest, the police detained 19 people for disobeying lawful orders and violating public order."

Georgia's opposition party refused to recognise the results of the recent general election and launched a massive protest outside the country's parliament in Tbilisi on Sunday, November 8. As per reports, Georgia’s ruling party emerged victorious in the parliamentary election on October 31. After the polls closed, billionaire and Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili claimed a win for his party.

According to reports, Ivanishvili congratulated all his supporters after all the exit polls were out. He said, "It needs to be emphasized that the Georgian Dream wins the elections for the third time." He added, "What our country wanted, a solid team, we have got it."

Former President Mikhail Saakashvili described the result as a ‘triumph’ and he vowed to form a coalition. During a televised speech, he said, "This is practically a great triumph of the Georgian opposition, despite the harassment, intimidation and pressure. in these conditions, our main task is to form a government of national unity."

The party Georgian Dream has held a strong majority in the 150-seat parliament for 8 years now. However, its popularity has reduced due to the country’s economic problems. The COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected Georgia’s economy, which is expected to shrink by a total of 5 percent this year. Also, the currency is falling at a fast pace.

As per reports, the Georgian Dream has nominated current Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia to stay on the job. Ivanishvili earlier said that the party would retain a majority and would not need to indulge in a coalition. He said, "We will come to power with an absolute majority, maybe not an absolute but a solid majority. We exclude (the possibility) of the coalition."

(With Agency Inputs; Image Credits - AP)