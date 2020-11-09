Georgia: Opposition Holds Protests With Supporters Outside Country's Parliament In Tbilisi

The Georgian Opposition party refused to recognise the results of the recent general election and started a massive protest along with their supporters outside the country's Parliament in Tbilisi. Georgia’s ruling party Georgian Dream party emerged victorious in the parliamentary election on October 31. After the polls closed, billionaire and Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili claimed a win for his party.

Keeping in mind the safety measures, organisers of the protests urged everyone to wear masks and ensure social distancing if possible. Former President Mikheil Saakashvili’s United National Movement party provided special buses to the protestors who had come from remote areas. According to the reports by ANI, the protestors were seen holding flags of Georgia, the European Union and the United States.

Read: Georgia: Opposition Rejects Parliamentary Elections' Result, Calls For Protests

Current situation in Georgia

According to the reports by AP, Ivanishvili congratulated all his supporters after all the exit polls were out. He said, “It needs to be emphasized that the Georgian Dream wins the elections for the third time”. He added, “What our country wanted, a solid team, we have got it”. Former President Mikhail Saakashvili described the result as a ‘triumph’ and he vowed to form a coalition. During a televised speech, he said, “This is practically a great triumph of the Georgian opposition, despite the harassment, intimidation and pressure. in these conditions, our main task is to form a government of national unity”.

Read: Georgia's Ruling Party Claims Victory In The Polls

The party Georgian Dream has held a strong majority in the 150-seat parliament for 8 years now. However, its popularity has reduced due to the country’s economic problems. The COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected Georgia’s economy. The economy is expected to shrink by a total of 5 per cent this year. Also, the currency is falling at a fast pace. As per the reports by AP, Georgian Dream has nominated current Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia to stay on the job. Ivanishvili earlier said that the party would retain a majority and would not need to indulge in a coalition. He said, “We will come to power with an absolute majority, maybe not an absolute but a solid majority. We exclude (the possibility) of the coalition”.

Read: Thousands Rally Against Election Result In Georgia

Also Read: Obama To Return Monday To Georgia And Florida

(Image Credits: AP)