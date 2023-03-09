Georgia Protests: Govt 'unconditionally' Withdraws Foreign Agents Bill

Georgian authorities have dropped the controversial "foreign agents bill" after two consecutive nights of violent protests, reported the Guardian. This withdrawal comes after strong condemnation from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and media organisations. According to the critics of the foreign agents bill, the new legislation has been seen as similar to Russian legislation that has been used to stifle dissent. In the latest development on the Georgian protests, the Georgian govt has announced that it would withdraw the law. The authorities have retracted the new law which would require media outlets and nongovernmental organisations that receive more than 20% of their funding from foreign sources to register as “agents of foreign influence”.

"It would “unconditionally withdraw the bill we supported without any reservations”. It cited the need to reduce “confrontation” in society, said the Georgian Dream party in an official statement.

New Law proposed by Georgian Dream

The new foreign agents bill received initial approval, however, later the same bill faced criticism from media outlets and non-governmental organisations. International organisations have voiced concern over the draft law, saying it runs against Georgia’s democratic development. Shalva Papuashvili, chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, shared the document on the social media platform in which he shared a picture of the draft of the laws on transparency of foreign influence. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "I am sending the draft laws on transparency of foreign influence to @VeniceComm to find a fine balance btw legitimate goals of transparency, accountability & security on the one hand and freedom & rights of nonprofit organisations on the other hand."

I am sending the draft laws on transparency of foreign influence to @VeniceComm to find a fine balance btw legitimate goals of transparency, accountability & security on the one hand and freedom & rights of nonprofit organizations on the other hand. https://t.co/YXyyue0rI4 pic.twitter.com/8okhjRbnYc

— Shalva Papuashvili 🇬🇪 (@shpapuashvili) March 8, 2023

This new law, proposed by the Georgian government, has unleashed massive protests in the country which were followed by clashes between the authorities and demonstrators. Georgian authorities have used tear gas and water cannon outside the parliament building in the capital to control the demonstrations. Although, the authorities failed to control and convince the opposition party members, NGOs, and media organisations. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also supported the Georgian protestors in the fight for ‘democratic success’ amid further clashes.