German Chancellor Angela Merkel Frustrated With Putin As Navalny Lies In Coma: Reports

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is "frustrated" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the limit of which peaked after the recent suspected poison attack on his main political critic Alexei Navalny, who is currently being treated in Berlin.

According to Bloomberg, sources familiar with Merkel's thinking have said that the chief executive is irritated as Putin has shown no flexibility in handling the issue. This comes after Merkel demanded Putin to investigate the matter on an urgent basis following doctors in Berlin said Navalny was likely poisoned.

Merkel, who has often functioned as a key bridge between Putin and other western powers, including the United States, immediately responded to the development and called on Russia to investigate.

As per reports, the officials say that Merkel's frustration is evident in the speed at which she responded, calling for an investigation in Russia. The reason behind Merkel's exasperation is not just the latest case of Navalny, but also the 2019 assassination in Berlin park of Chechen exile and 2015 cyberattack on the lower house of the German parliament, both of which are said to be anchored by Russia.

It is not just Germany, but other major countries have also demanded an impartial probe into the matter. Meanwhile, Kremlin has dismissed the accusations of foul play in Navalny's health calling it a hurried declaration.

Navalny's suspected poisoning

As far as Navalny's case is concerned, he was shifted to Germany from Russia for detailed treatment after falling ill under suspicious circumstances while travelling from Tomsk to Moscow last week. He was immediately taken to hospital and was put in an induced coma.

Navalny's aides allege that he may have been poisoned at the airport, but Russian doctors treating the 44-year-old lawyer had told the press that they found no trace of any toxic substance in his blood.

Navalny's departure from Russia came after a massive controversy as doctors had earlier denied permission citing deterioration in his health due to movement. Navalny's close aide and a researcher at his Anti-Corruption Foundation alleged that doctors were delaying permission possibly under pressure from Kremlin in order to allow the poison traces to disappear.

