Russia Signs Contract With Turkey On 2nd Batch Of S-400 Air Defence System

Russia and Turkey have signed a contract on the delivery of the second batch of tough S-400 air defence missile system and the countries are now discussing finances in the deal.

Head of Russia's state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev said the contract has been signed and sides are deliberating on the financial arrangement of implementing the contract.

In September 2017, Russia and Turkey had signed a loan agreement for the supply of S-400 air defence systems. Following the deal, the US suspended deliveries of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.

Washington claimed that the S-400 deal is incompatible with Ankara’s military equipment and might compromise the operations of the new fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets. Turkey, however, refused to back down, leading to strained ties with the US.

Under the 2017 contract, Turkey received a regiment of S-400 air defence missile system. The S-400 'Triumf' is said to be the most advanced long-range air defence missile system of its kind. It can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.

READ | Turkey's Ambition To Become Maritime Powerhouse Intensifies Tensions In Mediterranean

India prepares to promote Defence products for exports

Meanwhile, India is preparing country-wise profiles of defence products and platforms to promote their exports and the government will stand "side by side" with the domestic industry in this endeavour through diplomatic channels, a senior Defence Ministry official said. Raj Kumar, secretary, Department of Defence Production, said that the domestic defence industry will hold web interactions with the representatives of friendly countries to figure out what kind of products and platforms they require.

READ | Greek FM: Turkey Threat To Peace In Mediterranean

"We are preparing country-wise profiles of products, weapons and platforms which are probably needed by our friendly countries. So we are now planning to start web interaction led by the industry," Kumar said. "That country's defence attache, our DPSUs (defence public sector undertakings), industry, will then figure out what is in the store for us to promote there for exports," he said.

Kumar said the government will be standing side by side with the domestic industry through its defence attaches, embassies and diplomatic channels to promote exports.

To promote indigenous production, the Defence Ministry on August 9 announced restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms including light combat helicopters, conventional submarines and cruise missiles under a staggered timeline till 2024.

READ | Defense Minister Opens Russian Military Expo "Army 2020"

READ | Taiwan's Defence Ministry Showcases Military Power Amid Heightened Tensions With China

(With inputs from agency)