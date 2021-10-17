Germany Remains EU's Main Migrant Destination; Over One Lakh Seek Asylum Annually: Report

A recent survey revealed that Germany remains the most popular European destination for migrants. According to the reports of Welt am Sonntag newspaper, more than 100,000 asylum bids were recorded for nine years in a row. Citing the federal migration office, the report said it received a total of 1,00,278 requests from first-time seekers as of late September. The report claimed that the figures are the second-highest monthly tally since 2017. According to the report, the maximum request came from France where 54,105 people applied for asylum between January and September this year.

Meanwhile, Spain recorded the second position with 41,799 requests in the last nine months. Whereas, Italy maintained the third position with 37,492 asylum seekers. The report claimed Austria--landlocked East Alpine country has applied at least 22,928 requests. According to federal police, the migrant flow from Belarus has added to the strain in recent months. Further, it told the paper that 4,900 people tried to cross over illegally from Poland in August. Earlier last week, German news agency dpa (Deutsche Presse-Agentur), said more than 4,300 people illegally crossed the border from Poland this year, with most of the migrants coming from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran.

Most people are being put up at asylum reception centres in the eastern state of Brandenburg. Tents have been added to the regular shelters, which can house 3,500 people, to make space for up to 5,000 migrants. "The situation is not dramatic, but it is tough," said Olaf Jansen, head of the central foreigners' office in the eastern German town of Eisenhuettenstadt, adding that there's also concern the coronavirus might spread among the new arrivals. Further, Jansen said that the people are choosing sea routes to reach Germany.

Migrant crisis in Europe kills over thousand in 2021

According to the reports, more than one thousand people lost their lives while crossing the sea route this year, while several remain uncounted. Describing one of the toughest sea-route journeys for the migrants, Sangare, an Ivoirian migrant, said they didn't have food and water for nearly two days. Despite, not having a meal, they had to ask for help from some fishermen after the motor broke down midway. Earlier in the last week of July, at least 57 people were dead after a country-made boat capsized off Libya’s coast. According to the reports, all those who died were migrants who sought a better life in Europe.

