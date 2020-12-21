Germany Suspends Air Links With UK Amid Concerns Over Rapid Spread Of New COVID-19 Strain

Germany became the latest European country to suspend all the UK bound flights amid growing concerns of an "out of control" new variant of coronavirus which is spreading at a much faster pace. Also, the country will be introducing restrictions for South African flights on Monday, December 21. Discovery of the new coronavirus variant in the UK and South Africa, as per German Healthcare Minister Jens Spahn, is a turn of events.

Germany suspends air links with UK

According to the reports by ANI, Spahn said, “The rapid spread [of the virus], which is suspected of this mutation, changes a lot. Therefore, it is important to stop Germany's and continental Europe's air traffic [with the United Kingdom]”. He added, “Therefore, as a result of cooperation with the Department of Transport, all planes from the UK have been canceled starting from midnight. Tomorrow we will publish a federal government decree restricting entries from the UK and South Africa, where there is a similar mutation of the coronavirus”.

Apart from Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Bulgaria, the Irish Republic, Turkey, India and Canada have already suspended flights with the UK. As per the reports by PTI, other countries to announce restrictions include Hong Kong, Israel, Iran, Croatia, Argentina, Chile, Morocco and Kuwait.

Read: UK PM To Hold Crisis Meeting As Several Countries Impose Travel Ban Over New COVID Strain

Johnson to hold crisis meeting

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be holding a crisis meeting on December 21 to discuss the same. According to The Guardian, the meeting of the COBRA civil contingencies committee comes amid warnings of “significant disruption” around the ports in the English Channel. The transport of freight is also facing massive disruptions after France closed its border for 48 hours, which means lorries cannot get across the English Channel by boat.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday had announced that scientists have identified a new variant of the COVID-19 virus which could spread faster than the previous strain. Based on preliminary modelling data, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread significantly more quickly and could increase R by 0.4 or more. Johnson's CMO Chris Whitty on Saturday said that the United Kingdom has already informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) about the new strain of the COVID-19 virus.

Read: After UK Identifies New Strain Of COVID-19; Saudi, Turkey, Other Nations Impose Travel Ban

The WHO, on the other hand, called for stronger containment measures across Europe. According to the Associated Press, Canada and Poland are among the latest countries to halt flights from the UK, following the lead of many in Europe. France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Ireland and Bulgaria were among those who on Sunday had announced widespread restrictions on flights from Britain.

Read: France & Canada Impose UK Travel Bans Over New COVID-19 Variant Fears

Also Read: Health Ministry To Meet Today After Mutant Coronavirus Strain Spreads Rapidly In UK

(Image Credits: Unsplash)