After UK Identifies New Strain Of COVID-19; Saudi, Turkey, Other Nations Impose Travel Ban

After the discovery of a new, more severe type of COVID-19 strain in the United Kingdom, several nations have imposed travel bans as a precautionary measure to prevent the mutated virus from entering their country. European nations including Germany, France, Ireland, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands have all halted flights to and from the UK, while Canada, Argentina, Chile, Colombia have suspended travel in order to control the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has suspended all international travel for a week as a measure to block the virus from entering the Gulf Kingdom. Turkey and Israel have suspended flights from the UK and South Africa, where the new variant of COVID-19 has also been detected. Estonia, Czech Republic, and Portugal have also announced restrictions, which include a travel ban, mandatory quarantine, and allowing just their own citizens from the UK to enter.

Strict restrictions in the UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced strict "Tier 4" curbs in several counties as a measure to contain the spread of the new strain, which experts say, spreads faster than all other previous variants. All non-essential services, including gyms, swimming pools, cinemas, hairdresser shops, and other retail outlets will remain closed in the country. People living in Tier 4 areas are only allowed to leave home for work, childcare purposes, and exercise.

People with preexisting chronic diseases have been advised to stay at home and avoid work and go out for exercise only when it is less busy. The Christmas bubble policy will no longer be applicable in 'Tier 4' areas. Christmas bubbles can continue in 'Tier 1', 'Tier 2', and 'Tier 3' places with up to three households allowed to meet on Christmas Day. The curbs will be reviewed on December 30 and based on evidence further decision will be taken.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday had announced that scientists have identified a new variant of the COVID-19 virus. Johnson's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Saturday that London has already informed about the new strain to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Whitty said that there is no evidence to suggest how the new variant of virus affects COVID-19 vaccines or treatments, or whether it causes a higher mortality rate.

(Image Credit: AP)

