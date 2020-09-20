Greece Faces Rare Mediterranean Storm With Hurricane Ianos Hitting Central Coast

Meteorologists in Greece have spotted a rare Mediterranean hurricane moving south towards the island of Crete. According to reports, 2 people have died and 1 is reported missing in floods as Hurricane Ianos hit the Greek coast on Saturday, September 19.

As per reports, the two victims have been identified as an elderly woman who was found dead in her overflooded house and a 63-year-old shepherd who was swept by floodwaters. In a tweet, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, “I call on citizens to remain vigilant for as long as this phenomenon lasts”.

Hurricane takes over Greece

Early on September 19, the firefighting service informed that it had received almost 2,500 calls from trapped residents in central and western Greece. The calls were also about removing fallen trees that were blocking roads or had caused property damage. The service said it has rescued almost 600 people so far. As per reports, crop farms in several areas have been destroyed by the storm with other reports of severe property damage

Train services between Athens and the country’s northern capital Thessaloniki were reportedly suspended on Saturday and electricity workers struggled to restore power in Cephalonia, Zakynthos, Ithaca and Lefkada. In addition to the struggle on the land, at least 5 vessels were reported sunk due to the storm.

On September 18, waves on the coast of the western Peloponnese were reported to be 7 metres high.

Apart from Greece, the United States has also been a target of various climatic atrocities as Hurricane Laura left almost 750,000 without power and water in just the state of Louisiana last month. As per reports, the communities started a clean-up drive along the state's ravaged coastline where the officials believe that the situation could persist for a long period of time. The storm resulted in thousands of people leaving their homes and fleeing the Gulf-Coast. Lake Charles, a city having a population of 80,000 people is reported to have sustained some of the worst damage.

Hurricane Laura caused the electricity outage and trees blocking paths creating a huge traffic snarl. Mayor Nic Hunter informed that authorities are working to restore electricity and water treatment plants.

