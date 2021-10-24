Halyna Hutchins Case: Gun That Killed Rust Film's DOP Used By Crew Off-set For Fun

In a major development, a preliminary investigation in the killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has revealed that the gun which was handed over to actor Alec Baldwin was given to him by a crew member. Further, the investigation revealed that the crew member who had handed over the gun to the actor had assured him that the weapon was not a 'lethal' one and was just a 'prop gun'. Now, the big revelation has raised grave concerns regarding safety protocols being followed by the film production. According to the latest update, the camera crew for the movie has left the job as a mark of protest against the production house. Notably, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed unintentionally by actor Alec Baldwin while shooting a movie in New Mexico on October 21, Friday.

Crew off-sets used gun that killed Halyna for fun

As per the new reports, the gun that killed the DOP of the upcoming Western film Rust was used by crew off-sets for fun. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), this was not the first time when a crew associated with the production house left the movie in between the shooting of the Western film Rust. The report said at least seven crew members left the production house since October 1, this year. While speaking to AP, one of those who left the movie spoke to the news agency on the condition of anonymity, expressed his dissatisfaction with matters that ranged from safety methods to their housing accommodations. Meanwhile, when AP contacted Rust Movie Productions, they did not answer emails or calls to comment on the claims made by their former crew members.

Timeline of deadly event that killed Halyna Hutchins

According to the court records, assistant director, Dave Halls, took a prop gun off a cart and handed it to actor Baldwin, saying the weapon was just a prop gun and didn't carry live rounds. However, the actor who was unknown of the nuances of the gun pulled the trigger that hit cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In the incident, director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was injured badly. The incident created a moment of panic among the crew members, who have been associated with the movie- 'Rage'. Subsequently, someone from the crew dialled the emergency number 911 and alerted the authorities.

We had two people accidentally shot on a movie set by a prop gun, we need help immediately," script supervisor Mamie Mitchell told an emergency dispatcher. "We were rehearsing and it went off, and I ran out, we all ran out."

