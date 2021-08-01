Hungary Officials Hit Back At Hamilton After His Comments On Nation's Child Protection Law

Following Lewis Hamilton slamming the Hungarian Government for their proposed child protection law that targets the country's LGBTQ+ community, Justice Minister Judit Varga and Fidesz MEP Tamás Deutsch strike back at the British driver. The seven-time Drivers' Champion criticized the bill by calling it "cowardly, misguiding and unacceptable." Hamilton alleged the proposed legislation would ban the depiction of homosexuality to young people.

Hungary's Justice Minister and Fidesz MEP hit back at Lewis Hamilton

Both Hungary's Justice Minister Judit Varga and Fidesz MEP Tamás Deutsch hit back at Lewis Hamilton after the Mercedes F1 driver slammed the Hungarian government for misleading the people over the child protection law. Deutsch wrote on Facebook that the reason for Hamilton criticizing the Hungarian government is that he himself has no children. "Lewis Hamilton has 7 world championship victories, a knighthood, a rainbow opinion, but no child. That’s it," wrote Deutsch.

Similarly, Vargas suggested the Brit stick to driving as she wrote on Facebook, "I regret to see that today Lewis Hamilton joined the camp of international fake news producers by attacking our child protection law. The protection of Hungarian children remains the task of Hungarian parents and not of foreign racing drivers." While Deutsch and Vargas hit back at Hamilton for interfering in their countries' policies despite being a racing driver, one can expect this to be just the start.

Lewis Hamilton takes F1 Drivers' Championship lead after Hungarian GP

Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix featured an enthralling race as Esteban Ocon won his maiden race from four-time Drivers' Champion Sebastian Vettel in second and reigning Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton in third. Hamilton's third-place finish was enough to help him get the lead in the Drivers' Championship standings after title rival Max Verstappen could only finish the race in tenth place.

Lewis Hamilton reacts to Hungarian Grand Prix 2021 result

Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton congratulated Alpine and Esteban Ocon for his maiden F1 win and acknowledged the difficulty of the race. Speaking in his post-race interview, Hamilton said, "I want to say congratulations to the Alpine team and to Esteban for his first win - he's been a shining star for a long time. It was a tough race and I had nothing left at the end. Considering how things went overall, we have to be happy with P3."