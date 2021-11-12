In Belgium, Holy Water & Prayers At Ghent Church After Couple Film Porn Tape On Alter

On Friday, the altar in Saint Michael's Church in Belgium's Ghent city was cleansed by sprinkling holy water and offering prayers after a couple filmed themselves in explicit positions on it, reported news agency Sputnik citing local media outlets. This was reportedly done at the request of local parishioners and the bishop, who also requested that a prayer service be held to restore the building's true purpose. Dean Jaak Janssen stated that the tape of the intimacy was made public and put up for grabs in the media. "The symbolism of the church architecture and the altar were thus polluted and place of God's honour had been ruined," he was quoted as saying by The Brussels Times. He further stated that the situation was intolerable to the church employees, who were "overwhelmed" by the news.

The footage which was also shared on different social media platforms showed the couple behind the church altar. According to reports, the video first began circulating on WhatsApp before making rounds on other social media platforms. Meanwhile, the perpetrators have already been apprehended and pleaded guilty to public indecency and the sharing of pornographic material. They were ordered by the magistrate to attend a training course to help them understand the consequences of their acts, reported Sputnik citing local media.

Two pranksters detained near a cathedral in Moscow

Meanwhile, in another bizarre incident, two pranksters were arrested near a cathedral in Moscow for faking a compromising position. Prankster Ruslani Murodzhonzoda and his model companion Anastasia Chistova were also sentenced to ten months in prison for their act near St. Basil's Cathedral in Red Square for "likes and popularity," according to The Moscow Times. The photograph that surfaced online showed Chistova wearing a police jacket when she knelt in front of Murodzhonzoda with the world-famous cathedral in the background.

As the photo went viral, the pair was arrested on charges of carrying out actions that were likely to harm the sensibilities of the country's citizens. Meanwhile, experts accused the pair of carrying out such an act "in order to offend believers' religious sensibilities." It is worth noting that the duo were the first ones to be sent to prison under the country's law. Before this incident, whoever was charged with insulting the feelings of believers were either fined or had a suspended sentence, reported the outlet.

