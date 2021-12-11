In Italy, Church Tenders Apology Over Bishop's Comment About Santa Claus Not Existing

On Friday, December 10, a Roman Catholic diocese in Italy's Sicily officially apologised to enraged parents after its bishop told a group of children that Santa Claus does not exist. Bishop Antonio Stagliano stated during a recent religious celebration that Santa Claus does not exist and that his red attire was fabricated for advertising purposes by the Coca-Cola firm, Associated Press (AP) reported citing Italian media. However, the diocese of Noto claimed that bishop Stagliano didn't intend to break hearts of children just two weeks ahead of Christmas.

Stagliano was attempting to emphasise the genuine meaning of Christmas and the tale of St. Nicholas, a bishop who distributed gifts to the needy and was persecuted by a Roman emperor, according to the Rev. Alessandro Paolino, the diocesan communications director. “First of all, on behalf of the bishop, I express my sorrow for this declaration which has created disappointment in the little ones, and want to specify that Monsignor Stagliano‘s intentions were quite different,” Paolino wrote on the diocesan Facebook page. He further stated that one must not destroy children's imagination, rather take constructive life lessons from them.

"Santa Claus is a great symbol for conveying the value of giving, generosity, and sharing. However, if you regard Santa Claus as a symbol of consumerism, the urge to own, buy, purchase, and buy again, you must revalue the image by giving it a new meaning," he added. While some applauded Stagliano's efforts to focus on the Catholic essence of Christmas, others chastised him for interfering with family customs and celebrations. Meanwhile, some also blamed him for trying to shatter the spirits of children whose childhoods had been disrupted by the pandemic.

