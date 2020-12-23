Santa Claus Speaks To A Kid With Hearing Impairment Through Sign Language; Watch

A video was shared by a Twitter user which showed Santa Claus communicating with a hearing-impaired child in sign language. The heart-warming video has gotten viral and people have lauded the Santa for his noble efforts. People have also commented on the translation of the interaction shared between Santa Claus and the child and thus it seems viewers have enjoyed the Christmas video.

Santa Claus adorably speaks to a child with hearing impairment

As the video begins, a jolly Santa Claus can be seen sitting with a child in a typical Christmas hat. The child looks delighted as she greets Santa. The child greets the camera and waves and can be seen as quite excited as she meets Santa Claus for the first time. Amid this, Santa tries to talk to the child unaware of her condition. Soon the video cuts to a part where the mother of the child informs Santa Claus that the child doesn’t talk very well.

Santa Claus immediately understands the situation and asks if she knows sign language. The mother responds to Santa Claus saying that her child does know a little bit of the language to the point where she can understand animals and other basic things. Santa nods in agreement as he later taps the kid to get her attention.

The kid happily looks at Santa and smiles at him. Soon, Santa Claus begins to communicate with the child in sign language. He does a few gestures and the child seems to be picking up the conversation. She then responds to Santa in sign and the two have a glorious conversation together.

This mommy let’s Santa know that her daughter is hearing-impaired and he takes care of the rest...pic.twitter.com/r2FAKnoIky — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 22, 2020

The Santa then questions her and the child nods in agreement and the conversation goes on for a while between the two. By the end of the 41-second video, the child and Santa are all smiles. The viewers who watched the clip were seemed delighted by the beautiful conversation they had. People also assisted to translate the conversation that the two had for others to better understand the video.

According to one Twitter user, Santa begins by asking the girl if she made a list for Santa or does she directly want a baby doll. The user further explains that later the child responds saying that she wants a baby doll and the Santa asks if she wants a video game as well.

The child in the video then says she does not want a video game; later Santa asks her if she wants a bicycle to which the girl says she is afraid to fall down. The user concluded the translation by saying that Santa Claus in the video ended the conversation by saying he is a nice Santa.

