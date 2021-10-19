Ireland's Decision To Give Free Hand To Facebook Over Treatment Of Users Data Triggers Row

As Ireland privacy regulator created controversy over the transfer of personal data to the social media giant, Facebook, EU officials are gearing up for a fight over how much freedom companies would get to collect the user's data, Politico reported on Monday, October 18. The rising concerns among the European Union (EU) came despite the Ireland Data Protection Commission (DPC) announcement to impose a fine between €28 million and €36 million to Facebook over an alleged lack of transparency. DPC said the fine is related to the concern over 'what Facebook does with users' data'.

However, the announcement did not convince the privacy watchdogs. According to them, Dublin gave the social media giant 'too much freedom' to collect data on users without first obtaining their explicit consent to do so, Politico reported. As per the report, Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is expected to flame up in the next few weeks as data protection watchdogs from 27 EU countries are invited to weigh in on Ireland's draft Facebook decision. The development would come before a final decision was made by Ireland, added the report.

Facebook: Use of personal data is a part of contract with users

According to Austrian privacy campaigner Max Schrems, who filed the original complaint against Facebook Ireland's new draft policy would allow social media giants to gather users data without consent. "It is painfully obvious that Facebook simply tries to bypass the clear rules of the GDPR by relabeling the agreement on data use as a 'contract," Politico quoted Austrian privacy campaigner. On the other hand, Facebook claimed that it collects personal data as part of a 'contract with users'. According to Mark Zuckerberg lead company, the users know that the platform requires personal data to run its advertising-based business model and provide them with the Facebook service, reported Politico.

Facebook faces wrath over privacy concerns

It is worth mentioning the social media giant has recently hit headlines after a former employee and data scientist has revealed how the social media giant prefered its profit over the public good. According to the '60 Minutes' interview, the whistleblower-- Frances Haugen-- said the founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, has always preferred the company's interests over the social evil. "Facebook, over and over again, has shown it chooses profit over safety," said Haugen, who worked at the popular search engine Google and Pinterest before joining Facebook some two years ago.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: PTI)