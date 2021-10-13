Italian PM Calls Afghanistan's Neighbours 'key' To Resolve Problems In War-torn Country

At the special G20 Summit, nations pledged assistance to help Afghanistan emerge from the humanitarian crisis that has gotten worse with the Taliban's takeover. Leaders at the summit also unanimously called for UN presence and support to help sustain financial stability in the war-torn country. The summit focused on urgent humanitarian support for the Afghan population; the fight against terrorism; freedom of movement inside the country and open borders.

After the conclusion of the virtually conducted summit on Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi emphasised the key role of Afghanistan's neighbours in solving the country's economic and humanitarian crisis. Stressing the involvement of the neighbouring countries as a "necessary step" to solve the Afghan issues, PM Draghi stated, "We are aware of this emergency and the G20’s huge responsibilities towards Afghanistan and the Afghan people. There is no uncertainty on this: it is our duty to take action." He also acknowledged the "multilateral response" that the member nations provided to the Afghan crisis. "Leaders have provided a multilateral response to the Afghan crisis. Albeit with great effort, multilateralism is returning as a modus operandi for the world’s most important countries," he said at the post-summit presser.

The G20 Summit on Afghanistan hosted by Italy came in wake of the catastrophic humanitarian and economic pit Afghanistan is in after the Taliban takeover in August. Watch PM Mario Draghi addressing the press on Tuesday:

The approach of winter worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan: PM Draghi

Speaking at the Summit, PM Draghi reiterated an appeal from member nations for UN's cooperation and direct action in Afghanistan. "The participants in the G20 summit gave the UN a mandate to coordinate directly in Afghanistan. There was an agreement, willingness to act and coincidence of views," he stated. Notably, the summit also acknowledged that the situation in the "humanitarian sphere" in developing Afghanistan was "very difficult".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the G20 Summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday. He called for measures to oversee Afghan territory refraining from becoming a hub of radicalised terrorists. He also highlighted the need for "unhindered assistance" to Afghan citizens and inclusive government.

(Image: AP)