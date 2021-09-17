Italy Becomes First EU Country To Make COVID Health Pass Mandatory For Workers

Italy made the COVID-19 Green pass necessary for all workers in the employment market, including commercial and public sectors, as a last indirect push to the ongoing vaccination campaign.

Following a meeting on September 15, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's cabinet approved the provision with a special decree that will take effect on October 15, giving businesses and government agencies time to react.

Italy first in EU to make Covid pass mandatory

Italy became the first European Union (EU) country to enact such a strict regulation. The move was designed to provide additional motivation to the millions of Italians who have yet to agree to, or are openly opposed to, the vaccine, which is still strongly recommended but not mandated in the country.

According to current data released by the coronavirus emergency commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo in early September, the non-vaccinated population would comprise at least 3.6 million persons over the age of 50.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza explained the measure's two simple but critical purposes during a joint press conference with public administration and labour ministers. “First and foremost, we must make all work locations in the country safer, and second, we must strengthen the vaccine campaign, which we have found to be quite successful,” he stated.

What is the Green Pass in Italy?

The Green Pass, also known as the certificazione Verde, is a digital or paper certificate that certifies that people have been vaccinated, tested negative, or recovered from Covid-19.

Indoor dining in restaurants, long-distance domestic travel, a variety of social and entertainment activities, and certain employment places such as schools and universities also require the permit.

Workers who fail to display a green card will be suspended without pay, but not fired after the directive takes effect. Those who avoid checks will face fines ranging from 600 to 1,500 euros (about 51,945 - 1,29,833 INR).

The law will apply to self-employed people as well as employees of the country's top institutions, such as parliament, ministries, and all judicial bodies, including the presidency of the Republic and the Constitutional Court.

Critics claim the action is an attempt to compel vaccination through the back door

The announcement of the decree comes after numerous government officials publicly welcomed the proposal, claiming that vaccination is Italy's main weapon against Covid and that there should be no distinction between public and private employees.

However, Matteo Salvini, the leader of the right-wing Lega, had raised objections to proposals to expand the pass, despite his party's internal divisions on the topic.

Critics of the new provision said it was the same as forcibly administering vaccinations. Furthermore, most political parties, as well as major industrial and labour organisations, have approved the bill.

Image: AP