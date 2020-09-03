Italy's Former PM Silvio Berlusconi Tests Positive For COVID-19, Placed In Home Isolation

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 2. The 83-year-old leader is currently undergoing home isolation at his residence near Milan, according to a statement issued by his staff. According to reports, he would continue to contribute to the campaigns of candidates from his Forza Italia party at local elections scheduled for September.

Silvio Berlusconi served as the Italian Prime Minister in four governments but was banned from public office due to a 2013 tax fraud conviction. In addition, he accompanied other wealthy Italians in establishing a health facility in the Fiera Milano exhibition center to contribute to the country’s battle against COVID-19. He pledged $11 million (10 million euros ), as per reports.

READ: Italy: Swab-testing, Flexibility Key To Schools Reopening

READ: Vacationers, Migrants Drive Italy's Surge In COVID Cases

Surge in infections

So far, Italy has recorded a total of over 261,000 COVID-19 infections case and more than 35,000 people have died. As per reports, Italy has significantly increased its testing, requiring tests at airports for passengers arriving from Spain, Greece, Croatia and Malta.

The country is set to reopen schools this month but government officials and unions are still in heated discussions over the details of specialised desks, space in classrooms, and requests for teachers to be tested before returning to the classroom.

Meanwhile, Sicily’s governor has ordered all migrant residences on the Italian island to be shut down in order to curb the spread of the virus. The vacationers returning from Mediterranean Sea resorts abroad as well from the Italian island of Sardinia lately have accounted for far more of Italy's new COVID-19 infections.

READ: Italy: Train With No Driver Derails After Leaving Station, 3 People Injured

READ: Spezia Promoted To Italy's Serie A For 1st Time Despite Loss