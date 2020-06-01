Italy's Doctor Says Coronavirus Losing Its Potency And Has Become Much Less Lethal

The mutated coronavirus is losing potency and has become less lethal, a senior Italian doctor claimed as of May 31. In reality, the virus clinically no longer exists in Italy, Alberto Zangrillo, the head of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan in the northern region of Lombardy said in a televised address.

While some experts and health officials feared the second wave, Zangrillo was quoted saying that the swabs performed over the last 10 days revealed in quantitative terms that the virus was infinitesimal compared to what it was one or two months ago. Further, he noted, Italy needed to restore normalcy and return to “everyday lives” while practicing the social distancing norms without the panic that some experts caused.

The strength the virus had two months ago is not the same strength it has today, a second doctor, head of the infectious diseases clinic at the San Martino hospital in the city of Genoa observed. Matteo Bassetti was quoted saying that while Italy was “nervous” to reopen and ease restrictions after the challenging times it faced, the impact of the novel coronavirus wasn’t so strong as it was when the pandemic first hit the country. It is clear that today the COVID-19 disease is different, he stressed.

Italians must exercise 'maximum caution'

However, in a statement, an under-secretary at Italy’s health ministry Sandra Zampa said that pending scientific evidence to support the thesis that coronavirus has disappeared, medics that claimed they are sure of it shall not deter the Italians from precautionary measures. She added, instead the health workers must invite Italians to exercise maximum caution, maintain physical distancing, avoid large groups, to frequently wash their hands and to wear protective masks.

Earlier, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced in a press briefing that Italy was easing restrictions as the country had left the “worst part” of the coronavirus pandemic behind. Furthermore, he urged that while the country may be easing restrictions, they must be moved into it with confidence and responsibility. Health Ministry Roberto Speranza reportedly called on citizens to ‘remain prudent’.

