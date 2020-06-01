Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia reportedly said on June 1 that has tested positive for novel coronavirus while speaking during a Facebook live video. Pashinyan reportedly said that he didn't show any symptoms and decided to get tested as he was planning to visit the military units. He also added that his entire family got infected of COVID-19. The Prime Minister added that he would be working from home and believes that he most probably caught the virus from a waiter who brought him a glass of water at a meeting without wearing gloves.

9,000 confirmed cases

According to the reports, Armenia has so far reported nearly 9,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has a death toll of 130 lives. The authorities of the country reportedly declared a state of emergency in mid-March and in the last week Pashinyan said that the infection rate is getting worse. The government of Armenia has provided the country with $300 million in strengthening and sustaining #Armenia’s economy during coronavirus isolation.

$1 million donations

Pashinyan earlier tweeted, "As part of a telephone conversation with Mikhail Mishustin, steps were discussed to prevent the spread of # coronavirus. An agreement was reached on limiting passenger traffic between Armenia and Russia for two weeks, ensuring the return of citizens of the two countries to their homeland."

As the infections started soaring up in the country, new stricter measures were implemented to prevent further transmission of coronavirus. As per Pashiyan's tweet thousands of enterprises stopped working and only companies of essential importance are allowed to continue their operations. People’s movement are allowed for only vital reasons. Armenia has received more than $1 million donations to fight agaisnt coronavirus. The PM thanked everyone for the contribution and said each and every penny will be spent to help the society to overcome the pandemic.

Image Credit: @NikolPashinyan/Twitter