EAM Jaishankar Discusses Issues Of 'contemporary Security' With French Counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on June 30, held talks with his French counterpart Jean Yves Le Drian to discuss matters of “contemporary security and political importance”. This comes just a day after Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held video consultations with his French counterpart. The ties between the two nations have strengthened in the past few months with both pledging support to each other in the time of the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter later, Jaishankar expressed his gratitude to France for its support to India in the United Nations Security Council. In his tweet, Jaishankar also wrote that during their conversation, they deliberated on a “ wide range of topics” including COVID-19 related challenges in health and aviation.

Wide-ranging discussion with French FM @JY_LeDrian. Covered issues of contemporary security and political importance. Also agreed to address #COVID-related challenges in health and aviation. Thanked him for the strong support in #UNSC and look forward to working together. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 30, 2020

France keen to work with India

According to ANI, France has expressed keenness on working with India in the Indo-Pacific region, especially in the western Indian Ocean.

Recently, the French Defence Minister Florence Parly had written to her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, condoling the martyrdom of twenty Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley clash on June 15-16. She said that this was a "hard blow" against soldiers, their families and the nation.

She said, "This was a hard blow against soldiers, their families, and the nation. In these difficult circumstances, I wish to express my steadfast and friendly support, along with that of French armed forces."

Recalling that India is France's strategic partner in the region, the Parly reiterated her country's deep solidarity. French Armed Forces Minister also expressed readiness to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in India, at his invitation, to follow up on ongoing discussions.

