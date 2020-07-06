Paris: Louvre Museum Reopens After Four Months Of Coronavirus Lockdown

The iconic Louvre museum located in Paris has reopened for public on July 6 after 16 weeks of coronavirus lockdown. Louvre lost nearly 40 million euros ($45 million) ticket sales in the last four months of the shutdown, as per international media reports. World-famous 'Mona Lisa' and some other unique paintings are reportedly allowed for public access maintaining proper social distancing norms and wearing face masks. Other galleries where social distancing is a challenge will remain closed till further orders.

Aujourd’hui à 9h, le #Louvre a rouvert ses portes ! 🥳



👉 Les premiers visiteurs ont été accueillis par Jean-Luc Martinez, président-directeur du musée. pic.twitter.com/WEAcHd81fY — Musée du Louvre (@MuseeLouvre) July 6, 2020

The museum tweeted, "Today at 9am, the #Louvre reopened! Partying face Right pointing backhand index The first visitors were welcomed by Jean-Luc Martinez, president and director of the museum."

Visitors warned to maintain distance

In addition, the visitors were also warned not to gather in front of the Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece for photographs and selfies and are urged to stand on well-distanced circles marked on the floor. The museum authorities reportedly said that to avoid any types of confusion the arrows will guide the visitors through the labyrinth of galleries.

Museum director Jean-Luc Martinez reportedly said that nearly 70 per cent of the museum's 9.6 million visitors last year were from all over the world. He added that tourism could drop sharply due to the coronavirus pandemic. He further added that they are losing 80% of their public.

"The Musée du Louvre, the Carrousel and the Tuileries gardens are now open. To ensure optimal conditions, all visitors will be required to book a time slot and wear a mask in the museum. We will also be applying the safety and social distancing measures recommended for public spaces," read the museum's website.

The museum's website said that all the visitors are required to book a time slot through its website online. It also added that there would be limited number of time slots for same-day visits available for booking at the museum, hence the visitors are requested to book their time slot in advance. It also added that due to the current crisis, only card payments are accepted.

"From July until September 2020, the museum will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. every day except Tuesdays.Two entrances to the museum will be open: the Pyramid entrance, where there will be specific queues for each time slot, and the Richelieu entrance, for visitors with member cards (Amis du Louvre, Louvre Pro, ICOM, Ministère de la Culture, Patrons Circle, etc.) and groups. The Carrousel entrance will not be open", read the museum's website.

