Montenegro President Milo Djukanovic's Supports Challenge Election Results

Montenegro President Milo Djukanovic's supporters gathered in Podgorica's main square on Sunday, September 6 to challenge the opposing coalition's victory in the recent parliamentary elections. According to the reports, Montenegro's pro-Serbs and pro-Russia opposition parties have announced a coalition in a bid to push out the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) party which has been in power since the 1990s.

The coalition of three opposition parties won 41 seats in the 81-seat national parliament to form the next government. The election was fuelled by a dispute over a law on religious rights staunchly opposed by the influential Serbian Orthodox Church in the country. In addendum to this, the issue has sparked divisions in the small nation of 620,000 people that challenged its traditional Slavic allies Serbia and Russia to become independent in 2006 and join NATO in 2017.

As per the state election authorities, the main pro-Serb and pro-Russia alliance, 'For the future of Montenegro' won with nearly 33 percent. As per reports, it is still not clear when the final distribution of seats in the 81-member parliament will be announced. In addition, some people fear that the opposition led-government might bring a change in Montenegro's pro-Western policy and withdrawal from NATO.

Serbia accused of interference

Moreover, following accusations of interference in Montenegro’s elections, Serbia has denounced any links to the Balkan nation's internal politics. Montenegro President Djukanovic, who heads the outgoing DPS party, has accused Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic of interfering in the recent election that was held after months of widespread protest by Serbian Orthodox Church supporters.

