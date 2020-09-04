NATO Chief Claims Turkey-Greece Prepared To Hold 'technical Talks' To De-escalate Tensions

NATO chief on Thursday, September 3 said Greece and Turkey have considered starting “technical talks” aimed at de-escalating tensions and reduce the risks of military maneuvers in the eastern Mediterranean region where the two countries have been locked in a tense situation over gas reserves.

However, an official in Athens is reported to have denied any such agreement and said that Turkey must first withdraw its military warship from the region where the former is carrying out a research. Ankara's reactions to proposed talks are awaited.

READ: Turkey Says Russia Will Hold Live-fire Exercises In Med

READ: Turkey Slams US Move To Lift Cyprus Arms Embargo, Warns Against Regional Instability

Greece-Turkey tensions

As per reports, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced the diplomatic move in a statement on the military alliance's website at the time when Turkey announced that Russia plans would be conducting live-fire naval exercises in the eastern Mediterranean this month.

"Greece and Turkey are valued Allies, and NATO is an important platform for consultations on all issues that affect our shared security," Associated Press quoted the NATO statement. "I remain in close touch with all concerned Allies to find a solution to the tensions in the spirit of NATO solidarity.”

However, a Greek official speaking on the condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press that talk of an agreement “does not correspond with reality. "In any case, we have noted the NATO Secretary-General''s intention to work to create mechanisms for de-escalation within the framework of NATO. Nevertheless, de-escalation would only be achieved with the immediate withdrawal of all Turkish ships from the Greek continental shelf", he added.

As per reports, Turkey announced the Russian drills in a very short navigational notice that said they would take place Sept. 8-22 and Sept. 17-25 in the Mediterranean Sea but no immediate comment from Moscow followed.

Meanwhile, Turkey criticised the United States' move to partially lift a 33-year-old arms embargo against Cyprus on Wednesday, September 2. As per the reports, Turkey has urged the US to reconsider the decision which it claims would disrupt the “equality and balance” between the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot communities residing on the ethnically divided island nation.

Greece and Turkey tensions have escalated amid both countries laying competing claims to the same parts of the eastern Mediterranean sea over significant gas reserves. After Ankara announced the extension of exploration, which was earlier supposed to end on September 1, Greek foreign ministry decried the advisory as 'illegal’ and urged Turkey to work for stability in the region.

READ: Turkey Extends Exploration Work In Disputed Mediterranean Sea To September 12

READ: Turkey's Economy Shrinks By Nearly 10 Per Cent In Q2 During COVID-19 Lockdown