Turkey Slams US Move To Lift Cyprus Arms Embargo, Warns Against Regional Instability

Amid rising tension in the Mediterranean, Turkey has criticised United States' move to partially lift a 33-year-old arms embargo against Cyprus on Wednesday, September 2. As per the reports, Turkey has urged the US to reconsider the decision which it claims would disrupt the “equality and balance” between the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot communities residing on the ethnically divided island nation.

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay is reported to have said that Ankara would continue working towards ensuring the security and welfare of the self-declared Turkish Cypriot state and its people against such contentious decisions that could increase the risk of confrontation in the region. Oktay added that Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot state are “aware of the games that are being played against them.”

Turkey criticizes US

According to the reports, the historic embargo was imposed in 1987 and was designed to regulate an arms race that would hinder UN-facilitated Cyprus reunification efforts. It was directed against the southern, Greek Cypriot part of the island, where Cyprus’ internationally recognised government is seated.

Turkish foreign ministry is reported to have said that the US decision would impact efforts to reunify Cyprus, disturb the regional stability, and goes against the “spirit of alliance” between the US and Turkey. As per reports, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a telephonic conversation with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades late Tuesday and informed him about the US' decision to partially lift the arms embargo for one year. Following the Cyrus arms embargo relaxations, the island can procure non-lethal equipment.

Greece and Turkey tensions have soared amid both countries laying competing claims to the same parts of the eastern Mediterranean sea over significant gas reserves. After Ankara announced the extension of exploration, which was earlier supposed to end on September 1, Greece’s foreign ministry decried the advisory as 'illegal’ and urged Turkey to work for stability in the region.

While Ankara accuses Athens of trying to grab an unfair share of the eastern Mediterranean resources, Greek authorities, on the other hand, claims that the waters are part of its continental shelf and has enlisted the support of the European Union.

Moreover, Germany has urged upon ceasing naval exercises in the eastern Mediterranean region in a bid de-escalate ongoing tensions between Greece and Turkey which it fears could turn into a "catastrophe".

Image/Inputs: AP

