NATO To Expand Iraq Mission From 500 To Around 4,000 troops To Fight 'terrorism'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the alliance decided to expand a NATO training mission in Iraq from 500 to around 4,000 personnel. In a tweet, Stoltenberg announced NATO's Iraq mission expansion to open a new chapter in the transatlantic relationship and build a substantial, forward-looking agenda for the alliance. “Ministers decided to expand Iraq's NATO mission to support local forces in their fight against terrorism. We'll increase from 500 to around 4000 personnel & include more security institutions & areas,” NATO Secretary-General said, adding that the NATO mission will continue in full consultation with Iraq’s government.

#NATO Defence Ministers discussed #Afghanistan. We are facing many dilemmas & there are no easy options. We have not taken a final decision on our future presence, but as the 1 May deadline is approaching, we will continue to consult & coordinate together as an Alliance. pic.twitter.com/USwFtAnosc — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) February 18, 2021

Strengthening of NATO’s Iraq mission was aimed at curbing the resurgence of the Islamic State (IS) group in the nation, and the military increases are “incremental”, Stoltenberg told a conference. "Training activities will now include more Iraqi security institutions, and areas beyond Baghdad,” furthermore, he said. He insisted that the new plan will be implemented with due respect for Iraq's “sovereignty and territorial integrity”. Meanwhile, discussing the fate of the NATO mission in Afghanistan, Stoltenberg said, “The problem is that we are in a situation where we have a date — the 1st of May — approaching and so far we have seen that the peace talks are fragile.” "NATO's goal is to ensure that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists that would attack our homelands," he said.

"We are in Iraq today based on an invitation from the Iraqi government. And the first step is to do more within the existing mandate, within the existing operational plan for our training mission in Iraq. And, as I said, we will only stay in Iraq as long as we are welcome because we fully respect the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of Iraq. So the only way for us to be there is based on an invitation from the Iraqi government. And we are in Iraq already," Jens Stoltenberg said.

"I will meet with the Global Coalition in a meeting in Munich and then we’ll go through this again and continue to consult. So every step, every decision will be taken, of course, in close connection, consultation, with the Iraqi government, but also in close connection with the US-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS."

NATO’S defence ministers concluded the second day of meetings via secure teleconference and discussed NATO-led missions both in Afghanistan and Iraq. “Both missions are key contributions to the fight against international terrorism,” the alliance said in a release. With respect to Afghanistan, defines ministers reiterated their commitment to the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission - with training and funding for the brave Afghan security forces. They also reiterated a “strong support” to the Afghan peace process, which, the alliance said, was the best chance to end years of suffering and violence and bring lasting peace to Afghanistan. In Iraq, the NATO mission will fight terrorism and “ensure that ISIS does not return,” the alliance said.

