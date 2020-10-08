Netherlands Backs Germany And France Over Sanctions Against Russia In Navalny Case

In a recent development, Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok reaffirmed Netherland's support for Germany and France calling for sanctions on Russia over the alleged poisoning of Putin critic Alexei Navalny on Wednesday, October 7.

Earlier, Foreign Ministers of Germany and France issued a joint statement claiming that the Russian opposition figure was poisoned with "a military-grade nerve agent from the 'Novichok' group developed by Russia". In response to this, the Russian Foreign Ministry criticised Berlin and Paris while rejecting the joint statement as false and unacceptable.

We share the conclusion of 🇩🇪 & 🇫🇷 that there is no other plausible explanation for #Navalny’s poisoning than Russian involvement & responsibility. At the next EU-Council we will therefore support the call for sanctions. 2/2@MinBijleveld — Stef Blok (@ministerBlok) October 7, 2020

The Dutch foreign minister further said that the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) also confirmed Novichok was used on Navalny and slammed that the use of chemical weapons as unacceptable.

Germany presses for sanctions

German Foreign Minister Heiko called the attack “a serious breach of international law” and said the country will coordinate a response with its European allies and at the OPCW in the coming days. He reportedly said that there is no way around sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin's involvement in the Navalny case is established.

German health authorities had confirmed the poisoning of Navalny with a nerve agent from the Novichok group, citing toxicological test results. Later, specialist laboratories in France and Sweden also confirmed the poisoning with the Soviet-style nerve agent Novichok.

In addition to this, Russia has denied all the allegations and said that the nerve agents are not being developed in the country. Navalny fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia on August 20 and was treated in a hospital in Omsk. He was later moved to Berlin-based Charite hospital and was discharged on September 23.

