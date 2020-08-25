Netizens Weigh Both Sides Of Germany's Move To Mandate Outdoor Walks For Pet Dogs 

As per new rules in Germany, dog owners will no longer be allowed to leave their pets alone for the entire day. Once the rules come into effect, they will be required to take their dogs out twice a day for an hour at least. Netizens reacted to the new dog regulation act introduced under animal welfare.

Netizens React to new pet rule in Germany

This news regarding dog owners in Germany being mandated to take their dogs out twice a day received mixed reactions from the Netizens on Twitter. Some said that the proposed law under Animal Welfare is great while some others did not agree to it. Have a look at the reactions.

This is NOT about private owners being forced to walk their pets twice a day. It’s about cracking down on large scale breeders/puppy farms, banning mutilated dogs (ear crop/tail docked) in shows, preventing ‘Qualzucht’ or torture breeding. More here: https://t.co/xkPF94OU7y — Sean McCormack MVB (@ThatVetSean) August 20, 2020

I'm disappointed that @npratc treated this story as a joke. The German government minister is making a serious attempt to improve the health and welfare of pet dogs. — Colin Oatley (@colinoatley) August 20, 2020

My dogs would rebel on that... my shih tzu is not one for large amounts of exercise... or exercise at all... he likes to ride in the bottom of the stroller on walks 🤣🤷🏼‍♀️ — Katie Silvestre (@Katie_1120) August 20, 2020

Germany: Dog owners could be required to take their dogs out under Dog Regulation Act

According to the latest Press Release from the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture of Germany, by early 2021, dog owners will be legally required to take their pets outdoors at least twice for at least one hour. The outdoor exercise has been already listed under the Animal Welfare and Dog Regulation Act. Under the suggested changes, the dogs will have to be let out at least twice a day to a garden or for a walk.

Many people own a dog in Germany

The press release by Germany's Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture states that "Pets are not cuddly animals -- their needs must be taken into account. It is necessary to ensure that dogs are kept in a manner appropriate to their species," said Klöckner. "For example, that they get enough exercise and are not left alone too long." The German politician for the Christian Democratic Union will pass the new Dog Regulation act with the proposed amendment by early 2021. According to the press release the suggested changes will help to stipulate frequency and duration in the existing Dog Regulation Act with outdoor exercise. One out of every five German households owns a dog and since the COVID-19 pandemic no. of dog owners have gone up reported the latest press release by Federal Ministry.

